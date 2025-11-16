Royal

Queen Camilla's son breaks silence after King Charles' milestone birthday

King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday over the weekend at the Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Queen Camillas son breaks silence after King Charles milestone birthday
Queen Camilla's son breaks silence after King Charles' milestone birthday 

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has spoken out for the first time after King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday. 

The 50-year-old food writer took to his Instagram account on Friday, November 14, the same day His Majesty threw a lavish party at Cyfarthfa Castle, to share the terrifying moment of his life.

He also recounted that his Jack Russell, whose name is Maud, was attacked by a much larger dog while the pair were out walking in west London.

"Yesterday, on that most unseasonally warm and sunny of November days, I was walking my darling Jack Russell, Maud, down Kensington High Street on her lead," Tom added.

He additionally shared, "We saw a vast dog, ahead, possibly a Cane Corso, on a metal chain lead. And passed it very carefully, giving it a hell of a lot of room."

Tom explained the animal which targeted Maud weighed an estimated 15 stone, much more than his own dog’s two stone.

This update comes shortly after King Charles III celebrated his 77th birthday at Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil.

During the Royal reception, several guests included Gavin and Stacey writer and actress Ruth Jones, TikToker creator Lewis Leigh, fashion designer Julien Macdonald and representatives from Laura Ashley.

For those unaware, Queen Camilla, who married King Charles III in 2005, shares two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Her Majesty married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and they divorced in 1995. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sarah Ferguson ‘terrified’ and ‘drowning her sorrows’ amid back-to-back blows

Sarah Ferguson ‘terrified’ and ‘drowning her sorrows’ amid back-to-back blows
The former Duchess of York leaves her close ones concerned as she nears ‘breaking point’ amid ongoing setbacks

King Charles, Prince William used Beatrice, Eugenie as ‘bait’ to oust Andrew?

King Charles, Prince William used Beatrice, Eugenie as ‘bait’ to oust Andrew?
Senior sources reveal shocking truth about how King Charles and Prince William push Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor out of Royal Lodge

Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission amid Andrew's scandals

Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission amid Andrew's scandals
The eldest daughter of the former Duke and Duchess of York has been focusing on work close to her heart

King Charles' heartwarming tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II revealed

King Charles' heartwarming tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II revealed
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022 at Balmoral Castle

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows at Netflix after wooing Jeff Bezos

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows at Netflix after wooing Jeff Bezos
The Duchess of Sussex is set to return to acting with a cameo role in the Amazon MGM Studio film, 'Close Personal Friends'

King Abdullah holds key meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan

King Abdullah holds key meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan
Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan, marking the final stop of his five-country Asia tour

Kate Middleton quietly issues supportive note as Meghan Markle begins new ventures

Kate Middleton quietly issues supportive note as Meghan Markle begins new ventures
The Princess of Wales pens heartfelt message of support as the Duchess of Sussex gears up for exciting new projects

Duchess Sophie takes King Charles' Royal legacy in high-profile Peru visit

Duchess Sophie takes King Charles' Royal legacy in high-profile Peru visit
The Duchess of Edinburgh begins her brief 10 day visit to Central and South America earlier this week

Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip

Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped hints on their plan to visit Australia in a major move

Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's scandals brought them closer

Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's scandals brought them closer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals

King Felipe of Spain celebrates 40th anniversary of Oath of Flag ceremony

King Felipe of Spain celebrates 40th anniversary of Oath of Flag ceremony
The Spanish Royal Family shares key update on King Felipe's meaningful engagement

King Charles receives unexpected invite from 'Love Island' winner

King Charles receives unexpected invite from 'Love Island' winner
The monarch marked his 77th birthday celebration at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales