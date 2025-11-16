Queen Camilla's son breaks silence after King Charles' milestone birthday 

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has spoken out for the first time after King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday.
The 50-year-old food writer took to his Instagram account on Friday, November 14, the same day His Majesty threw a lavish party at Cyfarthfa Castle, to share the terrifying moment of his life.
He also recounted that his Jack Russell, whose name is Maud, was attacked by a much larger dog while the pair were out walking in west London.
"Yesterday, on that most unseasonally warm and sunny of November days, I was walking my darling Jack Russell, Maud, down Kensington High Street on her lead," Tom added.
He additionally shared, "We saw a vast dog, ahead, possibly a Cane Corso, on a metal chain lead. And passed it very carefully, giving it a hell of a lot of room."
Tom explained the animal which targeted Maud weighed an estimated 15 stone, much more than his own dog’s two stone.
This update comes shortly after King Charles III celebrated his 77th birthday at Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil.
During the Royal reception, several guests included Gavin and Stacey writer and actress Ruth Jones, TikToker creator Lewis Leigh, fashion designer Julien Macdonald and representatives from Laura Ashley.
For those unaware, Queen Camilla, who married King Charles III in 2005, shares two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.
Her Majesty married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and they divorced in 1995.