Princess Kate, Prince William start George’s ‘training’ for future monarchy

Princess Kate and Prince William have apparently kicked off "training" of Prince George to prepare him for future monarchy.
The tabloids have described the 12-year old as "a new royal in training" since his parents "carefully introduce" him to public engagements.
Recently, the young royal was spotted at many royal events, hinting that the Prince and Princess of Wales are gradually bringing him into the royal fold.
A Daily Mail's editor, Richard Eden, suggested that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Harry’s absence from the royal family is an amazing opportunity for George to make his place.
The expert shared, "What we are seeing now is a new royal in training, Prince George. At the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, we saw his mother, Catherine, gently leading the way and really showing how Prince George could handle public engagements in the future.”
"It's an event of remembrance, and it's one which is very close to the hearts of the Royal Family, also one which Prince George is very interested in. We saw him earlier this year, meeting veterans at Buckingham Palace when there was a tea party to celebrate the 70th anniversary of VE Day.”
These days, George is settling into life with his sister, Princess Charlotte and brother, Prince Louis, at the family's new residence, Forest Lodge.
To note, the young royal is second in line to the British throne after his father William.