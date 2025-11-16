Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission amid Andrew's scandals

Princess Beatrice has decided to put all of her focus on a cause close to her heart amid her parents' never-ending scandals.
The princess, who remained out of the spotlight for a while as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor surrendered all of his royal titles and received an official notice to move out of Royal Lodge, has now been spotted championing a new campaign.
Due to his alleged link with Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew has been sidelined from royal life, while Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie retain their royal status and have continued their charity work in recent weeks.
The 37-year-old led a campaign for a crucial premature birth research charity, Borne, that has become "incredibly close and personal" following her daughter's early birth.
Ahead of the World Prematurity Day on November 17, Beatrice noted, "The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the birth of my daughter."
"Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future."
Her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, arrived several weeks early on January 22. Beatrice had been expected to welcome her baby in early spring and received medical advice in December against lengthy journeys.
Worldwide, 15 million infants are born prematurely each year, with complications from early birth continuing to be the primary cause of newborn deaths and permanent disabilities.
However, a mere 2% of medical research funding is allocated to pregnancy and childbirth, according to Borne.
The event was hosted by Beatrice on Tuesday at London's Battersea Power Station.
Borne is also set to launch a podcast episode featuring Princess Beatrice, weather presenter Laura Tobin, and Borne founder Professor Mark Johnson, discussing the charity's work, this coming Monday.