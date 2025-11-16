Royal

Sarah Ferguson ‘terrified’ and ‘drowning her sorrows’ amid back-to-back blows

The former Duchess of York leaves her close ones concerned as she nears ‘breaking point’ amid ongoing setbacks

  • By Sidra Khan
Sarah Ferguson’s shocking way to cope with her series of setbacks has left her close ones deeply concerned.

After her past emails to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced a few months back, multiple organizations and charities cut off their ties to the former Duchess of York.

In addition to this, Andrew’s ex-wife also suffered strict scrutiny from media and public, with the latest report revealing that her new children’s book was also withdrawn from sales.

These back-to-back setbacks over the past few months have reportedly taken a brutal toll on Sarah’s mental and emotional wellbeing.

According to the aides close to Sarah Ferguson who spoke to Radar Online, the 66-year-old British author has been “spending long nights drinking in a private bar known as The Doghouse – a secluded hideaway behind the 30-room mansion.”

They claimed that she has been “drowning her sorrows” amid uncertainty over her future.

"Sarah's been drinking heavily lately. She says it helps her unwind, but it's gone way beyond that – she's staying up late most nights with a glass in her hand,” shared the tipster.

The insider continued, “Everyone around her is deeply concerned because she seems genuinely scared about what's ahead. Considering her recent health issues, what she's doing – pickling her organs – could be seen as suicidal or a death wish."

They further noted, "She's become very fragile and emotional. Some nights she talks about everything she's lost – her place in the family, her home, her direction in life. She's terrified of ending up with nothing, and those close to her are afraid she might reach a breaking point."

It is worth mentioning that according to some reports, Sarah Ferguson is gearing up to relocate to her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie’s, £3.6million Portugal mansion in order to escape the embarrassment she has been facing in the UK.

