King Charles, Prince William used Beatrice, Eugenie as ‘bait’ to oust Andrew?

In an eye-popping new update, it has been shared that King Charles and Prince William used a shocking tactic to oust Andrew from Royal Lodge.
The disgraced former prince, who has been living in 30-room residence on the Windsor estate for decades with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, has long been pressured by the monarch to vacate the home. But he had consistently been refusing to leave the $40 million mansion.
However, recently, as King Charles stripped him of his royal titles, he and his elder son, Prince William, also managed to push him out of the royal residence.
In a shocking new report by Radar Online, senior insiders have alleged that Charles and the Prince of Wales used Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as bait to force him out of the royal residence.
According to a source, the father-son duo warned if Andrew did not step back from royal duties, his daughters could be affected by the fallout from his scandals.
"The signal couldn't have been clearer. Beatrice and Eugenie would be protected – but only if Andrew stood down. Their titles, positions and future roles were very much part of the discussion,” they noted.
Another added, "It wasn't presented as an ultimatum, but the meaning was obvious – it was basically a bribe, but put in the most polite language. Had Andrew continued to dig in, the King and Prince William would have been forced to look at broader changes for his daughters."
"For Andrew, safeguarding his daughters was the red line," the tipster shared, adding, “Once he was assured their position would remain intact, he stepped aside."
Notably, this comes after King Charles honoured Princess Beatrice with a new royal role and encouraged Princess Eugenie’s participation in 30 Under 30 initiative of The King’s Foundation.