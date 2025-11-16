Royal

King Charles, Prince William used Beatrice, Eugenie as ‘bait’ to oust Andrew?

Senior sources reveal shocking truth about how King Charles and Prince William push Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor out of Royal Lodge

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Charles, Prince William used Beatrice, Eugenie as ‘bait’ to oust Andrew?
King Charles, Prince William used Beatrice, Eugenie as ‘bait’ to oust Andrew?

In an eye-popping new update, it has been shared that King Charles and Prince William used a shocking tactic to oust Andrew from Royal Lodge.

The disgraced former prince, who has been living in 30-room residence on the Windsor estate for decades with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, has long been pressured by the monarch to vacate the home. But he had consistently been refusing to leave the $40 million mansion.

However, recently, as King Charles stripped him of his royal titles, he and his elder son, Prince William, also managed to push him out of the royal residence.

In a shocking new report by Radar Online, senior insiders have alleged that Charles and the Prince of Wales used Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as bait to force him out of the royal residence.

According to a source, the father-son duo warned if Andrew did not step back from royal duties, his daughters could be affected by the fallout from his scandals.

"The signal couldn't have been clearer. Beatrice and Eugenie would be protected – but only if Andrew stood down. Their titles, positions and future roles were very much part of the discussion,” they noted.

Another added, "It wasn't presented as an ultimatum, but the meaning was obvious – it was basically a bribe, but put in the most polite language. Had Andrew continued to dig in, the King and Prince William would have been forced to look at broader changes for his daughters."

"For Andrew, safeguarding his daughters was the red line," the tipster shared, adding, “Once he was assured their position would remain intact, he stepped aside."

Notably, this comes after King Charles honoured Princess Beatrice with a new royal role and encouraged Princess Eugenie’s participation in 30 Under 30 initiative of The King’s Foundation.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission amid Andrew's scandals

Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission amid Andrew's scandals
The eldest daughter of the former Duke and Duchess of York has been focusing on work close to her heart

King Charles' heartwarming tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II revealed

King Charles' heartwarming tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II revealed
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022 at Balmoral Castle

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows at Netflix after wooing Jeff Bezos

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows at Netflix after wooing Jeff Bezos
The Duchess of Sussex is set to return to acting with a cameo role in the Amazon MGM Studio film, 'Close Personal Friends'

King Abdullah holds key meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan

King Abdullah holds key meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan
Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan, marking the final stop of his five-country Asia tour

Kate Middleton quietly issues supportive note as Meghan Markle begins new ventures

Kate Middleton quietly issues supportive note as Meghan Markle begins new ventures
The Princess of Wales pens heartfelt message of support as the Duchess of Sussex gears up for exciting new projects

Duchess Sophie takes King Charles' Royal legacy in high-profile Peru visit

Duchess Sophie takes King Charles' Royal legacy in high-profile Peru visit
The Duchess of Edinburgh begins her brief 10 day visit to Central and South America earlier this week

Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip

Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped hints on their plan to visit Australia in a major move

Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's scandals brought them closer

Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's scandals brought them closer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals

King Felipe of Spain celebrates 40th anniversary of Oath of Flag ceremony

King Felipe of Spain celebrates 40th anniversary of Oath of Flag ceremony
The Spanish Royal Family shares key update on King Felipe's meaningful engagement

King Charles receives unexpected invite from 'Love Island' winner

King Charles receives unexpected invite from 'Love Island' winner
The monarch marked his 77th birthday celebration at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales

Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause

Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause
Kensington Palace shares key update after celebrating King Charles' 77th birthday

Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie

Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie
King Charles should be 'concerned' about Sarah Ferguson's next move after Royal fallout