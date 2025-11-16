Royal

King Charles' aides clash with Prince Harry's team after his Canadian trip

Prince Harry visited the Canada earlier this month to mark the annual celebrations of Remembrance Day

Buckingham Palace has seemingly reacted to Prince Harry's explosive trip to Canada on the 2025 Remembrance Day.

Before touching down in his beloved homeland for the annual commemoration ceremonies, the Duke of Sussex's team announced that they had informed King Charles’ aides about his visit to Canada on November 11. 

According to People, Harry's team initially announced his plans to visit the country, which they informed the staff of Buckingham Palace.

However, at the time, the Palace's representatives did not respond to his arrival, and now the Palace aides say they were caught off guard by the announcement. 

This complex messaging between Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace comes shortly after the Duke faced controversy due to his high-profile appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

A day after the event, fans noticed that Harry and Meghan had been removed from a carousel of photos posted on The Kardashians starlet’s Instagram accounts. 

The photos were reportedly deleted due to a Royal protocol, as Kris and her daughter, Kim Kardashian, had applied "no" on a photo consent form, which was denied by one of the event's insiders.

As of now, neither Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nor Kris Jenner has clarified the issue.  

