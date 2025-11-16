Royal

Prince William bows to King Charles, Kate’s plea for Harry reconciliation

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William has reportedly given into King Charles and Princess Kate’s plea to reconcile with Prince Harry.

A few months ago, the Prince of Wales publicly used his estranged brother's name in seven years during the episode of Eugene Levy's AppleTV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler.

He said, "I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past Harry and I had to grow up with. I'll do everything I can to make sure we don't regress in that situation."

As per Radar Online, William’s shocking name-drop was "an olive branch" to the Duke of Sussex.

A source told the media outlet, the future King is "finally coming around to the idea of truce talks. There's no way he's willing to pick up the phone and do this casually.”

However, the royal family "would need to be a supervised discussion, handled with total discretion."

Initially, William was seemingly not in favour of mending ties with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after they spoke against royals at bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

The insider continued, "There's only so much resistance he can put up against his own wife and father, who are telling him in no uncertain terms that enough is enough and it's high time for peace."

Meghan and Harry's relationship with the British Royal Family got strained after they left UK in 2020.

