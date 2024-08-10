Prince Harry’s personal security bill transferred to Canadian taxpayers

Prince Harry’s security in Canada was paid for by the government during his Invictus Games visit, although it was previously stated that taxpayers’ money won’t be used for the ex-royals.
As per CTV News, Vancouver police splurged around £25,436 on offering overtime protection to Meghan Markle and her husband’s stay in the country during February.
The Duke and the Duchess were guarded in addition to high-protocol security being arranged for the Invictus site, requiring about 390.5 hours of overtime from cops.
A representative of the multisport event had however mentioned that Prince Harry and his wife’s personal security had been arranged by private donors.
For their three-day stay in Vancouver and Whistler, The Invictus Games paid $10,221 out of the total $44,555 security bill that was handed to them.
Meanwhile, the remaining amount of $34,333 in overtime was transferred to Canadian taxpayers with these figures being revealed in through a “freedom of information request.”
“We didn’t specifically provide security for Prince Harry. But we had officers in the area in case any issues arose due to the ongoing protests in the city,” a police officer stated.