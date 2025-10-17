King Charles, Queen Camilla's exciting state visit announced: Details

King Charles and Queen Camilla announced second state visit to Italy this year.
On October 17, the British monarch and the Queen Consort of the UK confirmed that they will be travelling to Italy for a two-day visit, from October 22 to 23.
As per the announcement, “The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the Holy See from 22nd to 23rd October 2025. Next week, The King and Queen will visit The Holy See.
During the trip, their Majesties will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to “celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, the Jubilee is a special time for the Catholic Church.”
The statement continued, “The King and Queen will meet Pope Leo XIV in the Apostolic Palace. Their Majesties and the Pope will attend a special ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel, focussed on the theme of 'Care for Creation', reflecting Pope Leo's and His Majesty's commitment to Nature.”
Charles and Camilla are also set to visit the Papal Basilica of St. Paul's Outside the Walls.
On the second day of their trip, Prince William and Prince Harry’s father will attend a reception at The Pontifical Beda College, a seminary which trains priests from across the Commonwealth.
Meanwhile, Her Majesty will meet Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General, who are working around the world at grassroots level to help tackle violence against women and girls.