Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla's exciting state visit announced: Details

King Charles III and Queen Camilla share exclusive details of their upcoming state visit

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Charles, Queen Camillas exciting state visit announced: Details
King Charles, Queen Camilla's exciting state visit announced: Details

King Charles and Queen Camilla announced second state visit to Italy this year.

On October 17, the British monarch and the Queen Consort of the UK confirmed that they will be travelling to Italy for a two-day visit, from October 22 to 23.

As per the announcement, “The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the Holy See from 22nd to 23rd October 2025. Next week, The King and Queen will visit The Holy See.

During the trip, their Majesties will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to “celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, the Jubilee is a special time for the Catholic Church.”

The statement continued, “The King and Queen will meet Pope Leo XIV in the Apostolic Palace. Their Majesties and the Pope will attend a special ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel, focussed on the theme of 'Care for Creation', reflecting Pope Leo's and His Majesty's commitment to Nature.”

Charles and Camilla are also set to visit the Papal Basilica of St. Paul's Outside the Walls.

On the second day of their trip, Prince William and Prince Harry’s father will attend a reception at The Pontifical Beda College, a seminary which trains priests from across the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty will meet Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General, who are working around the world at grassroots level to help tackle violence against women and girls.

Kensington Palace issues disappointing news about Prince William

Kensington Palace issues disappointing news about Prince William
The Prince of Wales forced to take devastating step after major announcment

Duke of Kent mourns another loss just a month after wife’s death

Duke of Kent mourns another loss just a month after wife’s death
The Duke of Kent makes a solemn return to Westminster Cathedral for another funeral after Duchess of Kent’s death

Prince Sverre Magnus leaves Norway months after Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s big move

Prince Sverre Magnus leaves Norway months after Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s big move
Prince Sverre Magnus has moved abroad just three months after his older sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra relocation

Meghan Markle breaks cover after ex-charity's new scandal exposed

Meghan Markle breaks cover after ex-charity's new scandal exposed
The Duchess of Sussex seen all smiles after the charity linked to her hit with new scandal

Princess Eugenie's heartbreaking move for Sarah Ferguson sparks rift rumours

Princess Eugenie's heartbreaking move for Sarah Ferguson sparks rift rumours
Princess Eugenie hints at feud with mom Sarah Ferguson amid the Duchess's disgracing controversies

Prince Harry makes confession about ‘loneliness’ after upsetting King Charles

Prince Harry makes confession about ‘loneliness’ after upsetting King Charles
The Duke of Sussex highlights significance of speaking up about mental health

Queen Letizia embarks on solo Italy trip as King Felipe visits Peru

Queen Letizia embarks on solo Italy trip as King Felipe visits Peru
The Queen of Spain, Letizia, makes stunning appearance at key event to celebrate major milestone in Rome

Prince William urged to take bold step after new allegations against Prince Andrew

Prince William urged to take bold step after new allegations against Prince Andrew
The Prince of Wales faces continuous pressure to act on the Duke of York’s renewed scrutiny

King Charles receives messages of support after Andrew’s latest humiliation

King Charles receives messages of support after Andrew’s latest humiliation
Prince Andrew humiliates King Charles once again with latest series of scathing claims by his accuser Virginia Giuffre

Princess Kate, Prince William wow fans with their playful side

Princess Kate, Prince William wow fans with their playful side
Prince William’s witty 5-word remark steals the spotlight during outing with Kate Middleton

Royal Family drops new update on Queen Camilla’s powerful appearance

Royal Family drops new update on Queen Camilla’s powerful appearance
Queen Camilla attend the National Harvest Festival Service at Westminster Abbey

King Charles releases emotional statement after regal outing

King Charles releases emotional statement after regal outing
King Charles shares sweet message after he marked 40th anniversary of the Handback of the Uluru National Park