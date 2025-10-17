Duke of Kent mourns another loss just a month after wife’s death

Prince Edward is grieving once again!
Just over a month after attending his wife, Duchess of Kent’s, funeral at Westminster Cathedral, the Duke of Kent returned to the venue to mourn another loss.
On Wednesday, October 15, the 90-year-old Duke attended the mass funeral of his close friend Field Marshal Lord Guthrie at Westminster Cathedral.
During the solemn service, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin was joined by Queen Camilla’s former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, former tennis player Debbie Jevans, and ex-cabinet minister Michael Portillo, GB News reported.
At the funeral, the Duke of Kent was seen dress in formal black suit and appeared somber.
On September 4, 2025, the British Royal Family took to its Instagram account to confirm the death of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent.
“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family,” the palace captioned.
They added, “The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”
The Duchess of Kent’s funeral was held at Westminster Cathedral on September 16.