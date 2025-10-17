Royal

Duke of Kent mourns another loss just a month after wife’s death

The Duke of Kent makes a solemn return to Westminster Cathedral for another funeral after Duchess of Kent’s death

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Duke of Kent mourns another loss just a month after wife’s death


Prince Edward is grieving once again!

Just over a month after attending his wife, Duchess of Kent’s, funeral at Westminster Cathedral, the Duke of Kent returned to the venue to mourn another loss.

On Wednesday, October 15, the 90-year-old Duke attended the mass funeral of his close friend Field Marshal Lord Guthrie at Westminster Cathedral.

During the solemn service, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin was joined by Queen Camilla’s former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, former tennis player Debbie Jevans, and ex-cabinet minister Michael Portillo, GB News reported.

At the funeral, the Duke of Kent was seen dress in formal black suit and appeared somber.

On September 4, 2025, the British Royal Family took to its Instagram account to confirm the death of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family,” the palace captioned.

They added, “The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral was held at Westminster Cathedral on September 16.

You Might Like:

Kensington Palace issues disappointing news about Prince William

Kensington Palace issues disappointing news about Prince William
The Prince of Wales forced to take devastating step after major announcment

Prince Sverre Magnus leaves Norway months after Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s big move

Prince Sverre Magnus leaves Norway months after Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s big move
Prince Sverre Magnus has moved abroad just three months after his older sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra relocation

Meghan Markle breaks cover after ex-charity's new scandal exposed

Meghan Markle breaks cover after ex-charity's new scandal exposed
The Duchess of Sussex seen all smiles after the charity linked to her hit with new scandal

Princess Eugenie's heartbreaking move for Sarah Ferguson sparks rift rumours

Princess Eugenie's heartbreaking move for Sarah Ferguson sparks rift rumours
Princess Eugenie hints at feud with mom Sarah Ferguson amid the Duchess's disgracing controversies

Prince Harry makes confession about ‘loneliness’ after upsetting King Charles

Prince Harry makes confession about ‘loneliness’ after upsetting King Charles
The Duke of Sussex highlights significance of speaking up about mental health

Queen Letizia embarks on solo Italy trip as King Felipe visits Peru

Queen Letizia embarks on solo Italy trip as King Felipe visits Peru
The Queen of Spain, Letizia, makes stunning appearance at key event to celebrate major milestone in Rome

Prince William urged to take bold step after new allegations against Prince Andrew

Prince William urged to take bold step after new allegations against Prince Andrew
The Prince of Wales faces continuous pressure to act on the Duke of York’s renewed scrutiny

King Charles receives messages of support after Andrew’s latest humiliation

King Charles receives messages of support after Andrew’s latest humiliation
Prince Andrew humiliates King Charles once again with latest series of scathing claims by his accuser Virginia Giuffre

Princess Kate, Prince William wow fans with their playful side

Princess Kate, Prince William wow fans with their playful side
Prince William’s witty 5-word remark steals the spotlight during outing with Kate Middleton

Royal Family drops new update on Queen Camilla’s powerful appearance

Royal Family drops new update on Queen Camilla’s powerful appearance
Queen Camilla attend the National Harvest Festival Service at Westminster Abbey

King Charles releases emotional statement after regal outing

King Charles releases emotional statement after regal outing
King Charles shares sweet message after he marked 40th anniversary of the Handback of the Uluru National Park

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message as Camilla marks special service

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message as Camilla marks special service
King Charles issued a key message as he marked the importance of farmers and rural communities