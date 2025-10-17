King Charles prepares for major move after Prince Andrew's scandal shake-up

Royal

The Duke of York's fate in Royal Family is at risk as King Charles set to take bold step

  By Fatima Hassan
King Charles appears to have made a decision regarding Prince Andrew's royal status after his multiple scandals that have shook Buckingham Palace.   

The Mirror recently reported that an insider close to the British Royal Family has revealed that His Majesty has prepared a major "punishment" for the Duke of Andrew due to his back-and-forth controversies. 

As per the royal aides, the 76-year-old British monarch is "considering all options" to remove his youngest brother's royal facilities, including his "Duke of York" title.

The King might have taken Andrew's membership of the Order of the Garter, but remains a prince, having been born the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, Prince Andrew's wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also lose her Duchess of York and will be known simply as Sarah Ferguson or Fergie.

According to multiple media outlets, King Charles III agreed to his bold decision after hosting high-level meetings at Buckingham Palace due to the Duke and Duchess of York's several scandals.

It is important to note that the monarch reportedly took this decision after a report claimed that Prince Andrew had conducted a secret meeting with Cai Qi, the top Chinese official at the centre of the Beijing spy case, on at least three occasions from 2018 to 2019.

The father-of-two also alleged that he had invited the Chinese spy to Buckingham Palace for lunch in 2018.

This report came after the Duchess of York's old emails resurfaced on social media, in which she claimed the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, as her "supreme friend" despite cutting off the ties previously. 

As of now, King Charles has yet to confirm his decision to strip the Duke of York of his senior royal title. 

