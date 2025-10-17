Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel end two-day Korean trip with key statement  

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden concluded their regal trip to Korea after multiple key engagements.
The royal couple concluded their two-day state visit after touring Busan and unexpectedly meeting with the infamous Korean pop band, Hearts2Hearts.
On Friday, October 17, the Swedish Royal Family turned to its Instagram handle to share the official statement and a few glimpses of the royals during their state visit.
"The official visit to the Republic of Korea ended today. During the day, the Crown Princess visited Busan in the southern part of the country to, among other things, pay attention to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Swedish field hospital during the Korean War," King Carl XVI Gustaf’s office stated in the caption.
They continued, "In the city, the Crown Princess and the State Council Andreas Carlson also visited a Hilma af Klint exhibition."
Her Royal Highness and her life partner began the Korean tour on Thursday, October 16, by participating in an official program in Seoul.
They also unexpectedly met with the infamous K-pop band, Hearts2Hearts, during the royal occasion.
"In addition, the Crown Princess and Prince were received at the Buddhist Gilsangsa Temple to gain an in-depth insight into Korean culture," the Swedish palace added.
Princess Victoria, who exchanged the marital vows with Prince Daniel in 2010, is the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, after King Carl Gustaf XVI.