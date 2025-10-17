Prince Sverre Magnus leaves Norway months after Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s big move

A Norwegian royal has made an unexpected move abroad, just months after his sister’s own relocation.
On Wednesday, the Norwegian Palace revealed that Prince Sverre Magnus has moved abroad just three months after his older sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra relocated Down Under for university.
As per Hello Magazine, the Palace confirmed that the 19-year-old royal is currently living in Italy.
A spokesperson told the youngster is "exploring various opportunities, including in film and photography, with a desire to learn more about this".
Some reports indicate that Prince Sverre Magnus has relocated to Milan with his girlfriend, Amalie, who previously joined the royal family on their annual summer yacht trip in July.
During the summer, it is reported that the young royal had registered a film and photo production company called Sverre Magnus Productions.
The palace's communications manager, Guri Varpe, told at that time, the prince "will use the experience he gains from this to further develop his expertise in film and photography and learn more about running a business".
While not officially performing royal duties, the Norwegian royal has been only spotted at high-profile occasions.
He stepped out on Norway’s national day, and teamed up with Princess Ingrid Alexandra in June to open the Norwegian Red Cross’ summer training program.