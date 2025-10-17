Kensington Palace issues disappointing news about Prince William

Kensington Palace has dropped a disappointing update about Prince William’s highly-anticipated appearance expected next month.
On Friday, it was confirmed that the Prince of Wales will not attend Aston Villa’s Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv next month.
The recent reports revealed that William, who is a passionate Aston Villa supporter, is set to not travel to Villa Park for the match against Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 6 as he is scheduled to attend The Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil on November 5.
Prince William also missed Aston Villa’s opening home game of their Europa League season in September, when they secured a 1-0 win over Bologna.
Aston Villa also made an announcement on Thursday that the club was informed that no away fans would be allowed to attend their Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Aston Villa said in a club statement, “The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) are responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park, based on a number of physical and safety factors.
The statement added, “Following a meeting this afternoon, the SAG have formally written to the club and UEFA to advise no away fans will be permitted to attend Villa Park for this fixture.”
It continued, “West Midlands Police have advised the SAG that they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night.”
“The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision,” the statement concluded.
Previously, Prince William, along with his son Prince George, was seen attending two Aston Villa matches in April 2025 during their UEFA Champions League.