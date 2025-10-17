Prince William breaks silence after Meghan Markle’s fresh blow to Royal Family

Prince William marked a special milestone just a day after Meghan Markle's new cryptic remarks about Royal Family unearthed.
The Prince of Wales visited the London Ambulance Service at their headquarters in Waterloo today on October 17 to mark its 60th anniversary.
As per the photos released by the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, the future king received a warm welcome by Pauline Cranmer - the UK’s first female Chief Paramedic, appointed at LAS last May.
To mark the milestone anniversary of the service - formed in April 1965, William met staff who work in the wellbeing team at the headquarters.
He also heard "paramedics and emergency responders about the challenges of their lifesaving work."
Afterwards, King Charles' elder son also paid a visit to the Emergency Operations Control room to meet the team which works 24/7 to manage 999 calls into the ambulance service in London.
The heir to the throne interacted with the Call Handlers, Dispatchers and members of the Clinical Hub team to hear about how they assist people.
This update came amid DailyMail's report on The Duchess of Sussex's new remarks about life in the Royal Family.
"I think five years ago was a very different situation for all of us," she said during a panel discussion at Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington DC, earlier this week.
"Archie was so little and I had just gotten pregnant with Lili around that same time. So we were nesting. Nesting and healing. And also, I don't know if I had the bandwidth at that time to think about what the "big picture" dream was. There was no plan" Meghan added.