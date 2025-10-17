Prince Andrew gives up his royal titles in shocking first statement amid Virginia controversy

Prince Andrew has announced to give up on his royal titles after crucial meeting with King Charles.
On Friday, October 17, the disgraced Duke of York revealed in his first statement that he is giving up the royal titles after getting involved in bombshell scandals.
Andrew’s statement read, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”
While explaining his stance, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father added, “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”
In his bombshell statement, Andrew “denied” all the accusations against him.
He concluded the statement, “With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”
The royal family member's decision to step down from the title follows his latest controversy surrounding Virginia Giuffre's memoir, which contains major allegations against him.
Virginia’s memoir Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was completed before her tragic death in April 2025. It is scheduled for release on 21 October.
This upcoming memoir contains explosive claims that will likely make the royal scandal even worse, keeping Prince Andrew in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.