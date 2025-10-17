Prince William steps out in London for deeply personal engagement

Prince William stepped out in London to carry out a special royal engagement.
On October 17, the Prince of Wales visited the London Ambulance Service (LAS) in Waterloo as a Patron of the College of Paramedics.
As per Hello!, he poke with was paramedic Charlotte Miller who was sexually assaulted by a man during her duty.
She told the future King, "I'm not going to bore you with all the details," to which he responded, "You could never bore me. But does it play on your mind more now, when you go out on jobs?"
Charlotte explained, "It's always going to be scary, but big up to my manager and my team, who were all brilliant in their support of me speaking out about it."
William's close connection to emergency responders stems from his firsthand experience as an Air Ambulance pilot and RAF Search and Rescue pilot, where he witnessed the daily challenges they face.
During the visit, he also met call handlers who manage 999 calls for the ambulance service.
One handler shared, "We're the first point of contact, so people often panic, they can be aggressive, it's the norm to get lots of abuse.”
The Prince of Wales showed concern, "I don't know if it should be though, should it? There must be a way to deal with that abuse going forwards."
For those unversed, King Charles' edlest son became the patron of the College of Paramedics earlier this year.