Meghan Markle faces brutal criticism over her pointed swipe at royal family

Meghan Markle is under hot water after her alleged remarks about the British Royal Family during a high-profile appearance in Washington, D.C.
The Duchess of Sussex was invited to Fortune’s Most Powerful Summit as a special guest speaker last week, where she candidly spoke about her ‘sensational royal visit’ alongside her husband, Prince Harry, in 2020.
After her remarks, British royal expert Hilary Fordwich criticized Meghan while suggesting that her speech at the prestigious event was her way to modify her narrative after moving to California from Harry’s homeland, the United Kingdom, five years ago.
"MM [Meghan Markle] is yet again doing her utmost to reshape her narrative, yet again banging on subtly with past grievances regarding discomfort within the royal family, while again projecting her independence," the royal aide told Fox magazine.
Another British broadcaster and photographer, Helena Chard, believed that the former actress threw a shade at the monarchy at the Summit.
"By reminding people of her awful time with the royal family and in the UK, she gives her the excuse to offend and do as she pleases without a care in the world," Helena noted.
This update comes a few days after Meghan Markle broke the internet with her cryptic remarks about Prince Harry’s family.
During the event, the mom-of-two admitted she was "nesting and healing" with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, when they stepped down from their senior royal titles.
As of now, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has responded to the ongoing backlash after her remarks.