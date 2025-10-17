Royal

Queen Máxima dazzles in chic floral gown at Dutch Design Week launch

Queen Máxima graces Dutch Design Week opening h in Eindhoven with regal elegance

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Queen Máxima dazzles in chic floral gown at Dutch Design Week launch
Queen Máxima dazzles in chic floral gown at Dutch Design Week launch

Queen Máxima made headlines as she opened the 25th edition of Dutch Design Week (DDW) in Eindhoven.

On Thursday evening, October 16, 2025, Her Majesty made a dazzling appearance at the special event, which celebrate the work of around 2,000 designers.

Before opening the event, she visited the “Bridging Minds – 100x Design for Change” exhibition at the Van Abbemuseum.

As per Royal Family, “With the theme 'Past. Present. Possible,' Dutch Design Week (DDW) is celebrating its 25th edition in Eindhoven this year. Queen Máxima will open the international event. Dutch Design Week presents work and concepts from two thousand designers to 350,000 visitors at approximately one hundred locations across the city.”

The statement further read, “Queen Máxima will discuss the value of Dutch design for innovation, sustainability, connection, and social impact with Miriam van der Lubbe, creative head of DDW. She will also visit the exhibition Bridging Minds – 100x design for change at the Van Abbemuseum.”

Queen Máxima’s outfit details:

Queen Máxima exuded timeless beauty in a coral-colored suit jacket, made by Dutch-based fashion designer Claes Iversen.

The Queen of Netherlands completed her look with a pair of beige suede pumps, a matching handbag, and striking coral and diamond flower-shaped earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels.

