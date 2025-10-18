Royal

King Philippe steps for delightful engagement without Queen Mathilde

His Majesty joins Brussels schoolchildren for biodiversity walk in Laeken in absence of Queen Mathilde

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |


Belgium's King Philippe took part in a meaningful royal engagement without his wife, Queen Mathilde. 

On Friday, October 17, the Belgian Royal Palace turned to its official Instagram account to share His Majesty's participation in a biodiversity drive alongside the Brussels primary schools. 

"Did you know that the Brussels primary schools were invited twice per year to take part in a walk on the theme of biodiversity in the Royal Domain of Laeken?" the 65-year-old monarch’s office stated in the caption. 

They continued, "The pupils then have the opportunity to discover the fauna and flora of the wilder and more wooded part of the domain, with a passionate person to guide them. Today, it was the turn of the pupils from the Congrès Dachsbeck Fundamental School and the De Droomboom Fundamental School. The King also joined them!"

However, during the meaningful royal engagement, King Philippe was not joined by his lifelong partner, Queen Mathilde. 

This update comes after the royal couple celebrated their third-born son, Prince Emmanuel's 20th birthday with stylish new clicks of the young royal member. 

On October 4, taking to Instagram, the Royal Family penned a sweet birthday note for the prince, stating, "Some images of Prince Emmanuel in Louvain for his 20th birthday!"

In addition to Prince Emmanuel, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are parents of Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eléonore. 

You Might Like:

King Charles prepares for major move after Prince Andrew's scandal shake-up

King Charles prepares for major move after Prince Andrew's scandal shake-up
The Duke of York's fate in Royal Family is at risk as King Charles set to take bold step

Queen Máxima dazzles in chic floral gown at Dutch Design Week launch

Queen Máxima dazzles in chic floral gown at Dutch Design Week launch
Queen Máxima graces Dutch Design Week opening h in Eindhoven with regal elegance

Meghan Markle faces brutal criticism over her pointed swipe at royal family

Meghan Markle faces brutal criticism over her pointed swipe at royal family
The Duchess of Sussex attended the Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit earlier this week

Prince William steps out in London for deeply personal engagement

Prince William steps out in London for deeply personal engagement
Prince William makes emotional appearance in London for a cause lose to his heart

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel end two-day Korean trip with key statement

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel end two-day Korean trip with key statement
Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria began their two-day Korean trip earlier after Japan visit

Prince William breaks silence after Meghan Markle’s fresh blow to Royal Family

Prince William breaks silence after Meghan Markle’s fresh blow to Royal Family
Prince William marks special milestone after Meghan Markle’s takes yet another dig at his family

King Charles, Queen Camilla's exciting state visit announced: Details

King Charles, Queen Camilla's exciting state visit announced: Details
King Charles III and Queen Camilla share exclusive details of their upcoming state visit

Kensington Palace issues disappointing news about Prince William

Kensington Palace issues disappointing news about Prince William
The Prince of Wales forced to take devastating step after major announcment

Duke of Kent mourns another loss just a month after wife’s death

Duke of Kent mourns another loss just a month after wife’s death
The Duke of Kent makes a solemn return to Westminster Cathedral for another funeral after Duchess of Kent’s death

Prince Sverre Magnus leaves Norway months after Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s big move

Prince Sverre Magnus leaves Norway months after Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s big move
Prince Sverre Magnus has moved abroad just three months after his older sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra relocation

Meghan Markle breaks cover after ex-charity's new scandal exposed

Meghan Markle breaks cover after ex-charity's new scandal exposed
The Duchess of Sussex seen all smiles after the charity linked to her hit with new scandal

Princess Eugenie's heartbreaking move for Sarah Ferguson sparks rift rumours

Princess Eugenie's heartbreaking move for Sarah Ferguson sparks rift rumours
Princess Eugenie hints at feud with mom Sarah Ferguson amid the Duchess's disgracing controversies