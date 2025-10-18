King Philippe steps for delightful engagement without Queen Mathilde

Belgium's King Philippe took part in a meaningful royal engagement without his wife, Queen Mathilde.
On Friday, October 17, the Belgian Royal Palace turned to its official Instagram account to share His Majesty's participation in a biodiversity drive alongside the Brussels primary schools.
"Did you know that the Brussels primary schools were invited twice per year to take part in a walk on the theme of biodiversity in the Royal Domain of Laeken?" the 65-year-old monarch’s office stated in the caption.
They continued, "The pupils then have the opportunity to discover the fauna and flora of the wilder and more wooded part of the domain, with a passionate person to guide them. Today, it was the turn of the pupils from the Congrès Dachsbeck Fundamental School and the De Droomboom Fundamental School. The King also joined them!"
However, during the meaningful royal engagement, King Philippe was not joined by his lifelong partner, Queen Mathilde.
This update comes after the royal couple celebrated their third-born son, Prince Emmanuel's 20th birthday with stylish new clicks of the young royal member.
On October 4, taking to Instagram, the Royal Family penned a sweet birthday note for the prince, stating, "Some images of Prince Emmanuel in Louvain for his 20th birthday!"
In addition to Prince Emmanuel, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are parents of Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eléonore.