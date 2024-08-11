King Charles’ first royal request rejected by PM Keir Starmer

King Charles’ first royal request sent to PM Keir Starmer has been answered with a big rejection.
Every year, Your Majesty as well as his close relatives retreat to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland for spending their summer break at the huge estate together.
One special invitation is always sent to the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and it happens to be a very special offer since the ruling party can change after the next election.
This time, King Charles called Sir Keir Starmer to join the entire royal family during their holiday.
But The Courier has informed that the diplomat has turned down the exclusive proposal because of wanting to focus on the recent violent riots that targeted Muslims and other migrants.
He is reportedly busy building a stronger government response to the intolerant uproar spinning around in the United Kingdom, and thus can’t leave on a vacation with King Charles.
Thousands of officers from the police force remained stationed at various areas throughout the weekend in case barbarity caught heat once again.
Sir Keir Starmer’s administration quickly processed the situation by arresting trouble-makers and controlling down mass protests.
For now, he wants to keep it this way without letting anything else divert his attention.