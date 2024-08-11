Royal

King Charles’ first royal request rejected by PM Keir Starmer

PM Keir Starmer ‘too busy’ to join King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
PM Keir Starmer ‘too busy’ to join King Charles
PM Keir Starmer ‘too busy’ to join King Charles

King Charles’ first royal request sent to PM Keir Starmer has been answered with a big rejection.

Every year, Your Majesty as well as his close relatives retreat to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland for spending their summer break at the huge estate together.

One special invitation is always sent to the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and it happens to be a very special offer since the ruling party can change after the next election.

This time, King Charles called Sir Keir Starmer to join the entire royal family during their holiday.

But The Courier has informed that the diplomat has turned down the exclusive proposal because of wanting to focus on the recent violent riots that targeted Muslims and other migrants.

He is reportedly busy building a stronger government response to the intolerant uproar spinning around in the United Kingdom, and thus can’t leave on a vacation with King Charles.

Thousands of officers from the police force remained stationed at various areas throughout the weekend in case barbarity caught heat once again.

Sir Keir Starmer’s administration quickly processed the situation by arresting trouble-makers and controlling down mass protests.

For now, he wants to keep it this way without letting anything else divert his attention.

King Charles’ first royal request rejected by PM Keir Starmer

King Charles’ first royal request rejected by PM Keir Starmer
Prince Harry’s personal security bill transferred to Canadian taxpayers

Prince Harry’s personal security bill transferred to Canadian taxpayers
Kanye West sorts out ‘feud’ with Bianca Censori’s sisters for ‘Vultures 2’

Kanye West sorts out ‘feud’ with Bianca Censori’s sisters for ‘Vultures 2’
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family

Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family

Royal News

Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Prince Harry’s personal security bill transferred to Canadian taxpayers
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Prince William donates air ambulances after purchasing 2 personal helicopters
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
King Charles condemns people protesting for stabbing attacks
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Meghan Markle faking feminism with ‘domestic icon role’
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Jordan’s Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa celebrate baby bliss with first glimpse
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Prince Harry's efforts fail as King Charles refuses to answer his calls
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Prince Harry’s plan ‘to visit UK' gets cancelled due to ‘security issues’
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Zara Tindall’s secret nickname leaked after Princess Eugenie’s slip-up
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
King Charles breaks silence on UK riots against Muslims and immigrants