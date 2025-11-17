King Felipe attends high-security event without Queen Letizia after China trip

King Felipe presided over the commemorative ceremony in Madrid without wife Queen Letizia.
On Monday, November 17, His Majesty attended a high-security event to celebrated the 50th anniversary of the TEDAX-NRBQ bomb disposal unit and the 30th anniversary of the National Police's Central Cybercrime Unit.
After his arrival at the Canillas Police Complex, the Spanish monarch was received by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; the Government Delegate in the Community of Madrid, Francisco Martín Aguirre and the Secretary of State for Security, Ana María Calvo.
Felipe also greeted the members of the National Police Governing Board.
As per Royal Family website, “The event began with a visit inside the building, where the King toured an exhibition entitled "The Timeline" of the Central Cybercrime Unit, accompanied by explanations from the Chief Commissioner of the Judicial Police.”
The message continued, “The King, accompanied by top officials from the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police, presented several plaques of recognition. Among those honored were relatives of members of the TEDAX-NRBQ Unit who died in the line of duty.”
He then proceeded to the TEDAX-NRBQ area, where he was introduced to the Chief Commissioner of the Central TEDAX-NRBQ Unit, Hermes de Dios Herrero.
After this tour, His Majesty the King went to the Multipurpose Building, where he had his picture taken