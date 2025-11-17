Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event

Princess Charlene served looks during her recent outing.
Last week, the Princess of Monaco stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert II, for a special charitable engagement.
For the heartwarming outing, the 47-year-old princess radiated glamour in a sophisticated ensemble that included a refined wool coat in a chic stone shade featuring a dramatic collar and a double-breasted front.
The Monegasque royal paired her chic coat with a matching turtleneck and white pants.
However, her eye-popping £700 ballet shoes served as the actual highlight of her stunning look.
During the engagement, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene took part in the annual distribution of charitable parcels at the Red Cross facilities in Monte Carlo.
The annual distribution of charitable parcels is a long-standing Red Cross tradition that is tied to Monaco’s National Day celebration, where the organization prepares and hands out gift parcels to elderly residents and vulnerable individuals.
Every year, the event is attended by the royal couple, who personally help deliver the parcels as part of the principality’s commitment to social solidarity.
Notably, Prince Albert has been serving as the patron of the Monaco Red Cross for four decades.
Princess Charlene and her husband’s heartwarming engagement comes just days before they mark Monaco’s major event, the 2025 National Day.