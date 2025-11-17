Princess Kate, Prince William confirm joint appearance at Royal Variety event

Prince William and Princess Kate have confirmed their attendance at the major royal event ahead of Chritstmas concert.
As per GB News, the royal couple have confirmed that they will be attending Royal Variety Performance, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, on Wednesday, November 19.
This will mark their sixth attendance at the star-studded event.
During the evening, William and Kate will meet various entertainers and charity representatives.
This year's Royal Variety Performance is set to be hosted by comedian Jason Manford. The star-studded event will feature a diverse lineup of comedy, theatre, and music, all in support of the Royal Variety Charity, which helps industry professionals in need.
As per the official website of the event, “The Royal Variety Performance was first staged in London in 1912 to an audience of just 1,300 but last year was broadcast in 63 countries and viewed by a combined television audience of over 153 million, making it the longest running and most successful show in the world.”
“The Royal Variety Charity’s help is UK-wide, with the charity working to support and assist 1,000's every year.Lastly, thank you for your interest and support of the Royal Variety Charity,” it added.
Prince William and Kate previously attended the special event in 2023, where Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden joined them at the Royal Albert Hall.