Palace reacts to claim Prince Harry informed about Canada trip in advance

Buckingham Palace sources have broken their silence on Prince Harry's claims that Royal Family was informed in advance about his Canada trip.
As per The Times report, Palace sources have denied Harry's spokesperson's claim that they had informed King Charles' office about his surprise visit to Canada - which coincided with his estranged brother Prince William's trip to Brazil.
The Duke of Sussex announced his trip to Canada on November 5 - the same day the future king, William, was set to host a star-studded Earthsot Prize Awards 2025 in Rio de Janerio.
Along with the announcement Harry's spokesperson also revealed the reason why the trip was not publicly announced prior, claiming that the royal family was however informed, beforehand.
Duke's team blamed the timing on the fact that he is "not afforded the same level of security and protection as other working members of the Royal Family".
"It means therefore, that the period of time in which we can release details of events is much more truncated than it is for His Majesty the King or the Prince of Wales", they added.
Harry's rep clapping back at the claims that Harry tried to steal The Prince of Wales' spotlight, added, "The events were planned nearly a year ago.The date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry."
"The period of Remembrancetide traditionally extends from the 1-11 November and has done since 1918, over 100 years. He can't choose to move those dates," they noted.
But now, various sources at Kensington and Buckingham Palace now insist that Harry's announcement caught royal aides "by surprise".
They also claimed that Charles and William's offices in London never received any call or email, raising questions about the authenticity of Harry's claims.
Meanwhile, Harry's spokesman has declined to comment when asked about the time of informing about Canada and to whom they informed?