Princess Anne’s smart move lets her sidestep King Charles’ blunder

The Princess Royal made a clever move during a two-day venture out to Singapore

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Anne reportedly sidestepped an awkward royal moment with King Charles using a quick-thinking move.

At Rolls-Royce headquarters, the Princess Royal was invited to sign the visitors' book and learned that the Prince and Princess of Wales had signed it in 2012 during their Seletar campus visit.

To prevent the pen-related issues that sometimes trouble the King, Anne always has a gold pen on hand.

Notably, King Charles has repeatedly faced challenges with pens, including a mishap in September 2022.

During a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, Charles said, "I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time" after having to deal with a leaky fountain pen.

Even though the brand is not publicly confirmed, Parker Pen Company retains its royal warrant from the King.

To note, Princess Anne signed the visitors' book during a two-day venture out to Singapore.

During her visit, King Chalres’ sister was seen strapping herself into the pilot's seat to test out a flight simulator.

Buckled in at the Airbus A350 cockpit, Princess Anne shared a laugh during her safety briefing with the captain.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne's husband, also experienced a flight in a separate simulator suspended in the air.

After testing the flight, Anne and Sir Tim were greeted with a hearty round of applause from dozens of Rolls-Royce workers before exiting.

