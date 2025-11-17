Andrew signs up for ‘dating apps’ as Sarah Ferguson starts new chapter

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Andrew Mountbatten has reportedly started getting settled in into “commoner’s” life as his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson starts fresh chapter of life.

The former duke, who was stripped of royal titles and honours, has also signed up for “dating apps.”

A source told Radar Online, "Andrew's mood has done a complete 180. He keeps saying it's a weight off his shoulders not having to play the royal anymore. He's making jokes about signing up for dating apps, hitting the pub like a regular guy, even throwing parties again. For someone who's been publicly humiliated, he seems oddly cheerful."

His longtime friend told the media outlet, "He's calling this his big reset. He's taken to introducing himself as 'Mr. Windsor' and insists he's more down-to-earth these days. He laughs that being a commoner suits him – he can live like everyone else, only with a nicer bottle on the table."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father is also making travel plans to Middle East and spend time with friends. 

As per reports, the disgraced royal has been telling friends that losing his titles has left him "freer than he's been in decades.”

On the other hand, his ex-wife Sarah, who lives with him at Royal Lodge in Windsor, has been told to move out as she is no longer a royal.

