Princess Mette-Marit's Son Marius Borg hit with legal setback ahead of trial

  By Javeria Ahmed
Marius Borg has suffered his first significant legal setback after a court ruled against him while awaiting trial.

As per Hola Magazine, Princess Mette-Marit's son, who faces 32 charges including multiple counts of rape, tried to stop a book about his life from being published, but the judge refused.

The unauthorized biography accuses Borg of selling cocaine, a claim his lawyers vehemently deny, while he reportedly considers filing an appeal.

The Oslo District Court ruled against him, allowing White Lines, Black Sheep to stay on sale.

As per the newspaper Dagbladet, he will not only have to pay court costs (around $4,637 but also an additional $53,332 to the publisher Aschehoug and the Norwegian Publishers Association within two weeks.

The judgment noted the book’s significance to society while affirming constitutional protections for expression.

“We note that the court agrees with us that the claim about cocaine sales is extremely offensive and lacks sufficient factual basis, and that there are doubts about the legality of using his image on the book cover. Nonetheless, the court considers that the book should not be withdrawn from circulation," said Borg's lawyer, Elias Christensen.

The Norwegian Royal Family confirmed they will not cover Borg’s legal costs or damages, with neither the Palace nor the Crown Prince and Princess footing the bill, Se og Hør reported.

Notably, this rulling came amid Marius Borg currently facing multiple legal charges, including rape and sexual assault.

