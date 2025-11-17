Royal

Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy

UK Broadcaster issues apology after missing Kate Middleton's Royal title in major coverage

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy
Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy

BBC has officially apologised to Kate Middleton after missing her Royal title in recent coverage.

During the coverage of Armistice Day last Tuesday, BBC presenter Rajini Vaidyanathan constantly referred to the Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton, instead of using her official title.

After the event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, the broadcaster faced immense backlash for missing the future Queen's title, with Jim Shannon, a member of Parliament for Strangford, Northern Ireland, expressing his disapproval in a scathing tweet.

"A reminder to @BBCNews to educate its broadcasters that the Princess of Wales has not been ‘Kate Middleton’ since 2011. Her correct title is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Get it right" he wrote.

In their official apology to Prince William's wife and the Palace, the BBC stated, "During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton; these were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologise."

"Throughout our Armistice Day coverage more broadly, we referred to Catherine by her correct title," the statement added.

This apology from the BBC came at the same time when Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William and Princess Kate are set to attend this year's Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, November 19th.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Andrew signs up for ‘dating apps’ as Sarah Ferguson starts new chapter

Andrew signs up for ‘dating apps’ as Sarah Ferguson starts new chapter
Andrew Mountbatten seemingly ‘throws parties’ as ex-wife Saraf Ferguson leaves Royal Lodge

Andrew spotted with female companion in first outing since titles drop

Andrew spotted with female companion in first outing since titles drop
Andrew Mountbatten continues to stay at Royal Lodge despite King Charles' official notice

Princess Kate, Prince William confirm joint appearance at Royal Variety event

Princess Kate, Prince William confirm joint appearance at Royal Variety event
Prince William and Kate Middleton set to shine at Royal Variety Performance

Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil

Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil
The Princess Royal marked diplomatic milestone amid Andrew controversy

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event
The reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco, Albert II and Charlene, step out together for a special duty

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears
King Charles disgraced brother Andrew sparks panic in Buckingham Palace with heartbreaking step

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall
Princess Beatrice shocking first message to Eugenie after Andrew's titles drop revealed

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power
The Princess of Wales makes big move to win over King Charles as Queen Camilla desperately tries to ‘hold on to throne’

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?
The former Duchess of York is said to be 'panicking' about her financial future

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role
Buckingham Palace confirms Queen Camilla's new role to support major cause

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies
Princess Beatrice made heartfelt confession amid her father Andrew faced intense and continuous scrutiny

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour
King Abdullah II returns to Jordan after concluding his five-stop Asia tour in Pakistan over the weekend