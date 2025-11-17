Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy

BBC has officially apologised to Kate Middleton after missing her Royal title in recent coverage.
During the coverage of Armistice Day last Tuesday, BBC presenter Rajini Vaidyanathan constantly referred to the Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton, instead of using her official title.
After the event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, the broadcaster faced immense backlash for missing the future Queen's title, with Jim Shannon, a member of Parliament for Strangford, Northern Ireland, expressing his disapproval in a scathing tweet.
"A reminder to @BBCNews to educate its broadcasters that the Princess of Wales has not been ‘Kate Middleton’ since 2011. Her correct title is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Get it right" he wrote.
In their official apology to Prince William's wife and the Palace, the BBC stated, "During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton; these were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologise."
"Throughout our Armistice Day coverage more broadly, we referred to Catherine by her correct title," the statement added.
This apology from the BBC came at the same time when Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William and Princess Kate are set to attend this year's Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, November 19th.