Royal

Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil

The Princess Royal marked diplomatic milestone amid Andrew controversy

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil
Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil

Princess Anne has remained steadfast and focused on duty amid royal family drama.

As per the new claims, the Princess Royal marked a two-day visit to Singapore to commemorate the 60 years of diplomatic relations with the UK.

During her visit, Princess Anne met with Royal Navy personnel aboard the British patrol ship HMS Spey at Tuas Port, joining roughly 60 servicemen and women for tea and an informal catch-up.

According to The Times, the onboard gathering occurred as the King and Ministry of Defence moved forward with plans to revoke Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Princely title and Dukedom of York.

The paper said, "While the King and the Ministry of Defence were still in the process last week of stripping Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his last remaining title of vice-admiral, Anne, who holds several honorary naval titles, had tea and a catch-up with some of the ship’s 60 servicemen and women."

The Princess Royal, who carries multiple ceremonial military titles, was formally piped aboard HMS Spey as part of a defence and remembrance initiative.

She toured HMS Spey, met the crew on the bridge, and received a briefing on its regional operations, reflecting her long-standing Royal Navy ties.

The visit in Singapore followed a four-day Australian tour with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as they carried out royal duties.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Kate, Prince William confirm joint appearance at Royal Variety event

Princess Kate, Prince William confirm joint appearance at Royal Variety event
Prince William and Kate Middleton set to shine at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy

Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy
UK Broadcaster issues apology after missing Kate Middleton's Royal title in major coverage

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event
The reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco, Albert II and Charlene, step out together for a special duty

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears
King Charles disgraced brother Andrew sparks panic in Buckingham Palace with heartbreaking step

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall
Princess Beatrice shocking first message to Eugenie after Andrew's titles drop revealed

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power
The Princess of Wales makes big move to win over King Charles as Queen Camilla desperately tries to ‘hold on to throne’

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?
The former Duchess of York is said to be 'panicking' about her financial future

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role
Buckingham Palace confirms Queen Camilla's new role to support major cause

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies
Princess Beatrice made heartfelt confession amid her father Andrew faced intense and continuous scrutiny

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour
King Abdullah II returns to Jordan after concluding his five-stop Asia tour in Pakistan over the weekend

Princess Kate, Prince William start George’s ‘training’ for future monarchy

Princess Kate, Prince William start George’s ‘training’ for future monarchy
Prince William and Kate Middleton bring Prince George into spotlight to prepare him for royal life

Prince William bows to King Charles, Kate’s plea for Harry reconciliation

Prince William bows to King Charles, Kate’s plea for Harry reconciliation
Prince William gives in to King Charles and Princess Kate’s pleas to make amends with Prince Harry