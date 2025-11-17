Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil

Princess Anne has remained steadfast and focused on duty amid royal family drama.
As per the new claims, the Princess Royal marked a two-day visit to Singapore to commemorate the 60 years of diplomatic relations with the UK.
During her visit, Princess Anne met with Royal Navy personnel aboard the British patrol ship HMS Spey at Tuas Port, joining roughly 60 servicemen and women for tea and an informal catch-up.
According to The Times, the onboard gathering occurred as the King and Ministry of Defence moved forward with plans to revoke Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Princely title and Dukedom of York.
The paper said, "While the King and the Ministry of Defence were still in the process last week of stripping Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his last remaining title of vice-admiral, Anne, who holds several honorary naval titles, had tea and a catch-up with some of the ship’s 60 servicemen and women."
The Princess Royal, who carries multiple ceremonial military titles, was formally piped aboard HMS Spey as part of a defence and remembrance initiative.
She toured HMS Spey, met the crew on the bridge, and received a briefing on its regional operations, reflecting her long-standing Royal Navy ties.
The visit in Singapore followed a four-day Australian tour with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as they carried out royal duties.