Royal

Andrew spotted with female companion in first outing since titles drop

Andrew Mountbatten continues to stay at Royal Lodge despite King Charles' official notice

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Andrew spotted with female riding companion in first outing since titles drop
Andrew spotted with female riding companion in first outing since titles drop

King Charles' disgraced brother, Andrew has been spotted at Windsor Castle for the first time since titles removal.

The 65-year-old Royal - who lost all his titles, honours and styles via a formal statement issued on behalf of the King on November 3, continues to live at Royal Lodge despite eviction demand.

As reported by GB news, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband was photographed on a horse back in castle grounds during early hours of Monday, November 17th.

The appearance confirms that Andrew has yet to depart for the Norfolk estate despite clear orders from His Majesty in Bukcingham Palace's official statement on October 30th.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew," read the statement.

It continued, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

The statement further highlighted, "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation," it added.

Following this statement, on November 3, the cancer-stricken monarch formally removed his brother’s HRH style and Prince title through Letters Patent.

The decision for Andrew's titles removal came in the wake of renewed probe into his ties with the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Andrew signs up for ‘dating apps’ as Sarah Ferguson starts new chapter

Andrew signs up for ‘dating apps’ as Sarah Ferguson starts new chapter
Andrew Mountbatten seemingly ‘throws parties’ as ex-wife Saraf Ferguson leaves Royal Lodge

Princess Kate, Prince William confirm joint appearance at Royal Variety event

Princess Kate, Prince William confirm joint appearance at Royal Variety event
Prince William and Kate Middleton set to shine at Royal Variety Performance

Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil

Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil
The Princess Royal marked diplomatic milestone amid Andrew controversy

Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy

Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy
UK Broadcaster issues apology after missing Kate Middleton's Royal title in major coverage

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event
The reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco, Albert II and Charlene, step out together for a special duty

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears
King Charles disgraced brother Andrew sparks panic in Buckingham Palace with heartbreaking step

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall
Princess Beatrice shocking first message to Eugenie after Andrew's titles drop revealed

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power
The Princess of Wales makes big move to win over King Charles as Queen Camilla desperately tries to ‘hold on to throne’

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?
The former Duchess of York is said to be 'panicking' about her financial future

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role
Buckingham Palace confirms Queen Camilla's new role to support major cause

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies
Princess Beatrice made heartfelt confession amid her father Andrew faced intense and continuous scrutiny

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour
King Abdullah II returns to Jordan after concluding his five-stop Asia tour in Pakistan over the weekend