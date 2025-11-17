Andrew spotted with female companion in first outing since titles drop

King Charles' disgraced brother, Andrew has been spotted at Windsor Castle for the first time since titles removal.
The 65-year-old Royal - who lost all his titles, honours and styles via a formal statement issued on behalf of the King on November 3, continues to live at Royal Lodge despite eviction demand.
As reported by GB news, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband was photographed on a horse back in castle grounds during early hours of Monday, November 17th.
The appearance confirms that Andrew has yet to depart for the Norfolk estate despite clear orders from His Majesty in Bukcingham Palace's official statement on October 30th.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew," read the statement.
It continued, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
The statement further highlighted, "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."
"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation," it added.
Following this statement, on November 3, the cancer-stricken monarch formally removed his brother’s HRH style and Prince title through Letters Patent.
The decision for Andrew's titles removal came in the wake of renewed probe into his ties with the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.