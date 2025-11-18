Andrew endures fresh blow after being seen at Royal Lodge

Andrew has been dealt yet another public setback after he was spotted at the royal lodge.
The disgraced royal hit with a new blow as the DUP has called for a road named after Andrew to be changed.
The DUP submitted a motion urging Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to begin official proceedings to rename Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, roughly 11 miles from Belfast.
Member of the Legislative Assembly of Northern Ireland, Cheryl Brownlee, shared the decision on social media, saying the "DUP team believe that the continued association of our town with Prince Andrew, through the naming of Prince Andrew Way, is no longer appropriate".
Brownlee went on to say, "Recent events have brought significant disgrace upon Andrew and, by extension, have cast a shadow over the Royal Household.”
"His actions and the circumstances surrounding them have caused deep embarrassment for the Royal Family,” the decision said.
She continued, "Carrickfergus has a proud history and strong community values. It is vital that the names of our streets reflect those values and do not commemorate individuals whose conduct has brought the Royal Family into disrepute."
Brownlee explained that it is "not a decision taken lightly, but it is the right one to ensure Carrickfergus remains a place associated with dignity and respect.”
A spokesman for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said, "Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is aware of the statement issued by His Majesty in relation to the formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
"Any potential changes to street names within the borough would need to be brought before the council for consideration."
Notably, this new demand came after Andrew was spotted at Windsor Castle for the first time since the title's removal.