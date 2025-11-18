Royal

Andrew endures fresh blow after being seen at Royal Lodge

Andrew was spotted at Windsor Castle for the first time since the title's removal on Monday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Andrew endures fresh blow after being seen at Royal Lodge
Andrew endures fresh blow after being seen at Royal Lodge

Andrew has been dealt yet another public setback after he was spotted at the royal lodge.

The disgraced royal hit with a new blow as the DUP has called for a road named after Andrew to be changed.

The DUP submitted a motion urging Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to begin official proceedings to rename Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, roughly 11 miles from Belfast.

Member of the Legislative Assembly of Northern Ireland, Cheryl Brownlee, shared the decision on social media, saying the "DUP team believe that the continued association of our town with Prince Andrew, through the naming of Prince Andrew Way, is no longer appropriate".

Brownlee went on to say, "Recent events have brought significant disgrace upon Andrew and, by extension, have cast a shadow over the Royal Household.”

"His actions and the circumstances surrounding them have caused deep embarrassment for the Royal Family,” the decision said.

She continued, "Carrickfergus has a proud history and strong community values. It is vital that the names of our streets reflect those values and do not commemorate individuals whose conduct has brought the Royal Family into disrepute."

Brownlee explained that it is "not a decision taken lightly, but it is the right one to ensure Carrickfergus remains a place associated with dignity and respect.”

A spokesman for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said, "Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is aware of the statement issued by His Majesty in relation to the formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

"Any potential changes to street names within the borough would need to be brought before the council for consideration."

Notably, this new demand came after Andrew was spotted at Windsor Castle for the first time since the title's removal.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Kate pleads Prince Harry to ditch Meghan Markle on ‘next UK trip’

Princess Kate pleads Prince Harry to ditch Meghan Markle on ‘next UK trip’
Kate Middleton tries to make place for 'Prince Harry and his children in the royal fold' without Meghan Markle

Palace reacts to claim Prince Harry informed about Canada trip in advance

Palace reacts to claim Prince Harry informed about Canada trip in advance
King Charles aides break silence on Prince Harry's claim Royal Family was 'informed' about his Canada trip

King Felipe attends high-security event without Queen Letizia after China trip

King Felipe attends high-security event without Queen Letizia after China trip
King Felipe steps out for a key event after concluding China State visit with Queen Letizia last week

Andrew signs up for ‘dating apps’ as Sarah Ferguson starts new chapter

Andrew signs up for ‘dating apps’ as Sarah Ferguson starts new chapter
Andrew Mountbatten seemingly ‘throws parties’ as ex-wife Saraf Ferguson leaves Royal Lodge

Andrew spotted with female companion in first outing since titles drop

Andrew spotted with female companion in first outing since titles drop
Andrew Mountbatten continues to stay at Royal Lodge despite King Charles' official notice

Princess Kate, Prince William confirm joint appearance at Royal Variety event

Princess Kate, Prince William confirm joint appearance at Royal Variety event
Prince William and Kate Middleton set to shine at Royal Variety Performance

Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil

Princess Anne stays focused on key role amid royal family turmoil
The Princess Royal marked diplomatic milestone amid Andrew controversy

Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy

Kate Middleton receives official apology after title controversy
UK Broadcaster issues apology after missing Kate Middleton's Royal title in major coverage

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event
The reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco, Albert II and Charlene, step out together for a special duty

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears
King Charles disgraced brother Andrew sparks panic in Buckingham Palace with heartbreaking step

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall
Princess Beatrice shocking first message to Eugenie after Andrew's titles drop revealed

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power
The Princess of Wales makes big move to win over King Charles as Queen Camilla desperately tries to ‘hold on to throne’