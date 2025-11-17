Princess Kate pleads Prince Harry to ditch Meghan Markle on ‘next UK trip’

Kate Middleton want Prince Harry and Prince William to mend ties after years of rift, even if it means snubbing Meghan Markle.
The Princess of Wales has reportedly requested the Duke of Sussex to not bring his wife on the upcoming UK trip.
A source close of the royal told Heat World, “Kate’s tried everything to get William to soften on Harry, and Meghan as well, but there’s just no moving him,’ they tell us. Her hands are tied, so in the spirit of being practical, she’s urging Harry to come back without Meghan on his next trip.”
The insider added, “She believes it’s the only way he can start rebuilding his reputation in William’s eyes. Kate is trying to keep a bridge open for Harry before it’s too late but it does feel a little insurmountable. William’s anger and mistrust just runs so deep.”
As per the media outlet, Harry has been pushing Meghan to return with back to the UK with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, ever since he met King Charles for the first time in 19 months back in September at Clarence House.
It has been almost six years since the royal couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the US with their kids.