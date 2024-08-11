Khloe Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner: ‘Magic in a bottle’

Khloe Kardashian is “lucky enough” to be in Kylie Jenner’s “orbit!”
Scripting a love-filled lengthy birthday wish, the reality TV star posted a carousel of beautiful photos to ring in her “sweet little” sister’s 27th birthday on Saturday, August 10.
“Happy birthday to my sweet little baby, @kyliejenner. Whoever is lucky enough to be in your orbit knows what a beautiful and special soul you are. You truly are magic in a bottle, and nothing will ever dispel the beauty and magic that is you,” wrote Khloe.
“I have a wish for you,” the socialite penned as she began to list the wishes.
“I wish and hope that you realize that this will be a year of great happiness. Happiness from within that oozes out of your skin. That the smile I see on your face never changes, and your bright light only gets brighter.”
The media personality continued to add that she wishes for her sister to find continued peace and purpose in the new birth year and reminded her that they’re built strong for a greater purpose and blessed with an amazing “tribe.”
“Happy birthday, my Ky! I love you more than words can describe. Forever your dance partner,” concluded the caption.
The carousel opened with a slightly blurred picture of the birthday girl holding her candlelit cake, followed by a series of glamorous photos and a video apparently from the makeup mogul’s birthday party, where both the sisters stole the show, dazzling in their glittery party outfits, making the evening truly unforgettable.