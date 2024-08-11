Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner: ‘Magic in a bottle’

Khloe Kardashian sent hearty wishes to sister Kylie Jenner in latest birthday post

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Khloe Kardashian sent hearty wishes to sister Kylie Jenner in latest birthday post
Khloe Kardashian sent hearty wishes to sister Kylie Jenner in latest birthday post

Khloe Kardashian is “lucky enough” to be in Kylie Jenner’s “orbit!”

Scripting a love-filled lengthy birthday wish, the reality TV star posted a carousel of beautiful photos to ring in her “sweet little” sister’s 27th birthday on Saturday, August 10.

“Happy birthday to my sweet little baby, @kyliejenner. Whoever is lucky enough to be in your orbit knows what a beautiful and special soul you are. You truly are magic in a bottle, and nothing will ever dispel the beauty and magic that is you,” wrote Khloe.

“I have a wish for you,” the socialite penned as she began to list the wishes.

“I wish and hope that you realize that this will be a year of great happiness. Happiness from within that oozes out of your skin. That the smile I see on your face never changes, and your bright light only gets brighter.”


The media personality continued to add that she wishes for her sister to find continued peace and purpose in the new birth year and reminded her that they’re built strong for a greater purpose and blessed with an amazing “tribe.”

“Happy birthday, my Ky! I love you more than words can describe. Forever your dance partner,” concluded the caption.

The carousel opened with a slightly blurred picture of the birthday girl holding her candlelit cake, followed by a series of glamorous photos and a video apparently from the makeup mogul’s birthday party, where both the sisters stole the show, dazzling in their glittery party outfits, making the evening truly unforgettable.

SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11

SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11
Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post

Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post

Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action

Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future

Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future

Entertainment News

Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce gets back to normal amid singer's life attack threat
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Taylor Swift gives ‘incredible treat’ to Austrian Swifties after concert cancelation
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Chris Evans hails Ryan Reynolds as 'one' in 'ocean of Chrises'
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Britney Spears reimagines her classic 2002 Versace dress worn by Blake Lively
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Celine Dion BLASTS Donald Trump for unauthorized use of ‘My Heart Will Go On’
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Kris Jenner celebrates Kylie's transition from 'baby Girl' to 'mother' on 27th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Ben Affleck's sequel 'The Accountant 2' gets theatrical release date
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Justin Bieber lashes out at fans to protect pregnant Hailey Bieber
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Selena Gomez, David Henrie cast nostalgic spell in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
'Toy Story 5' first look reveals new adventures of Woody and the Gang
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23