Chris Evans hails Ryan Reynolds as 'one' in 'ocean of Chrises'

Chris Evans showered Ryan Reynolds with praises, declaring him "only one" in 'ocean of Chrises."
Evans' comment came in response to Reynolds' post thanking him for his cameo appearance in the new film Deadpool & Wolverine, on August, 9.
Reynolds had shared a series of photos and videos from the film, including a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for Evans' involvement.
Evans replied with a lighthearted and playful comment as he thanked Reynolds for the opportunity to revisit his Fantastic Four character, saying, "Damn it. There’s something in my eye (along with heart emoji)."
He went on to lauf Reynolds, noting, "There may be an ocean of Chrises, but only one Ryan Reynolds. And he gives the BEST gifts. This one is gonna be tough to beat."
Chris also referenced the final slide in Reynolds' post, a photo of his character's grisly yet hilarious death in the film, adding "Also, I think I really pop in that last picture."
Reynolds praised Evans' brief appearance, in his post, penning, "Thank you, @chrisevans."
"Seeing Johnny Storm (if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. It was hard saying goodbye to Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm. But at least we got to actually say it this time," he added.
Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evan starrer Deadpool and Wolverine is in theaters now.