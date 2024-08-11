Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making a crucial decision regarding their eldest son Prince George's future.
Prince George, the second-in-line to the throne, will not be joining secondary school this September despite turning 11 years old this summer.
The young royal currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire, where he studies alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Unlike traditional state-sector schools, Lambrook takes pupils up to age 13, or Year Eight, meaning George has two more years at the school.
However, speculation is mounting about where he will go next.
The Majesty Magazine's editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward spilled the "very likely" choice of Prince and Princess of Wales for Prine George.
The three most active generations of royals have attended high-profile schools, including Eton College, Marlborough College in Wiltshire, and Gordonstoun in Moray, Scotland.
However, according to Seward, it is Eton College that has caught the Waleses' attention for Prince George, meaning he will follow in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, who both attended the prestigious institution.
She also noted that Kate Middleton may not want George to attend a boarding school, and that alternative options, including Marlborough College and St Edward's School in Oxford, are also being considered.
Ingrid Seward further told the Sun, "The world is their oyster" when it comes to choosing a school for Prince George, adding that "no school in the country would dare refuse the royals."