Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella bring holiday magic to Monaco with parents

Monaco’s festive season turned brighter with the adorable royal twins Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.
On Saturday, November 29, the Monegasque Royal Family stepped out for another special outing to officially kick off the year-end festivities in the principality.
During the latest engagement, the reigning royal couple, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, were joined by their adorable twin children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who joyfully lit up the principality with their parents.
Taking to Instagram, the Royal Family of Monaco shared a sparkling video featuring the cute royal siblings bringing festive magic to Monaco as they lit up a giant Christmas tree in Monte-Carlo.
The clip, with visuals straight out of a fairytale, showed Jacques and Gabriella pressing a button that instantly lit up the massive Christmas tree at Place du Casino, adorned with countless lights and decorations.
“Casino Square Illumination,” captioned the palace, adding, “This Saturday November 29th, LL. AA. SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, attended the lighting ceremony of the Place du Casino, in the historic heart of Monte-Carlo.”
The caption continued, “A magical moment organized by the Société des Bains de Mer to launch the year-end festivities in the Principality.”
This marked Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s second outing with their parents, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, in the series of illuminating Monaco events, which are to officially begin the festive season in the principality.