Priyanka Chopra shares 'picture wrap' from 'Bluff' sets

Priyanka Chopra's behind-the-scene shots from The Bluff sets will surely melt hearts.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Love Again actress captured a thread of sweet moments with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas as she wraps up shoot for The Bluff.
"It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! And to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers (sic)," Chopra wrote as caption.
She continued, "To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous Australia with a cast that’s so talented was so much fun! Also, I really lucked out in the locations' lottery this year. NICE GOLDCOAST LONDON. Here’s to the next stop, but, in the meantime, a quick return home. As much as I loved making this movie here, I’m sooooo happy to be going home (sic)."
Recently PeeCee sparked concern after pictures of her dripping in fake blood went viral.
The Bluff is an out-and-out action film with a wide cast ensemble.