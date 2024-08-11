Sheikh Hasina's undelivered speech details reveal: Serious charges against US

Shocking details of the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s undelivered address before fleeing from the country were revealed.
According to NDTV, Hasina wanted to address the nation, especially the protestors, before leaving the country but did not get a chance as demonstrators reached her doorstep and the security officers advised her to leave.
Sheikh Hasina shared the details of her undelivered speech with her close associates in India. In a letter accessed by NDTV, Hasina would have accused the US of plotting the regime change in Bangladesh if she got a chance to speak.
Her undelivered speech read, “I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it. I resigned from the premiership. I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal. I beseech the people of my land, please do not be manipulated by radicals.”
It further added, “Maybe if I had stayed in the country, more lives would have been lost. I have removed myself. You were my strength, you did not want me, and so I have left. I have lost, but the people of Bangladesh have won, the people for whom my father and my family died.”
For the unversed, after 15 years in power, Hasina resigned from her position and left Bangladesh on Monday, August 5, due to widespread violent and deadly anti-government protests.