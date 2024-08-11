World

Sheikh Hasina's undelivered speech details reveal: Serious charges against US

Former Bangladeshi PM accused the US of plotting the regime change

  by Web Desk
  August 11, 2024
Shocking details of the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s undelivered address before fleeing from the country were revealed.

According to NDTV, Hasina wanted to address the nation, especially the protestors, before leaving the country but did not get a chance as demonstrators reached her doorstep and the security officers advised her to leave.

Sheikh Hasina shared the details of her undelivered speech with her close associates in India. In a letter accessed by NDTV, Hasina would have accused the US of plotting the regime change in Bangladesh if she got a chance to speak.

Her undelivered speech read, “I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it. I resigned from the premiership. I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal. I beseech the people of my land, please do not be manipulated by radicals.”

It further added, “Maybe if I had stayed in the country, more lives would have been lost. I have removed myself. You were my strength, you did not want me, and so I have left. I have lost, but the people of Bangladesh have won, the people for whom my father and my family died.”

For the unversed, after 15 years in power, Hasina resigned from her position and left Bangladesh on Monday, August 5, due to widespread violent and deadly anti-government protests.

Zelensky confirms Ukrainian incursion into Russia
Kamala Harris gains ground in 3 key states against Donald Trump: Poll
World condemns Israeli strike on school and mosque
Brazil Plane Crash: Bodies of all 62 victims recovered
Efforts to recover bodies from São Paulo plane crash are underway
Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says
Solar storm: Latest pictures of sun's surface release
Kamala Harris makes major announcement about ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza
Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school compound, killing around 100
Plane crash in São Paulo state claims lives of all 61 on board
Tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki passes away at 56
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees Spain to avoid arrest