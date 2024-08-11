 Meghan Markle slammed for 'unroyal' act but Princess Kate done same in past

Jeremy Clarkson has launched a scathing critique of Meghan Markle, condemning her for hosting an "unroyal" baby shower and her use of private jets.
In his Sunday Times article, the TV personality slammed the Duchess of Sussex for using the private plane for a celebration with her A-list pals before the arrival of her son Archie.
He noted, "Today, however, things are changing," referencing the scrutiny Meghan faced over her choice of transport to the baby shower.
"The Duchess of Sussex was criticised for taking a private jet to attend her baby shower in New York. And not just because a baby shower is a stupid, unroyal thing to do," Clarkson said.
But after a bit of a backlash, it came out that Meghan was not the first Royal to enjoy the pre-birth festivities; in fact, Kate Middleton was the first to partake in them.
According to The Telegraph, Kate Middleton's sister Pippa planned a baby shower before the birth of her first child, Prince George, in 2013.
It was rumoured to have gotten the Queen Elizabeth's green light.