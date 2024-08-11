Sports

Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony

The Eiffel Tower will not be part of the closing ceremony

  August 11, 2024


French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower on Sunday after a man was spotted climbing the iconic Paris landmark.

As per The Associated Press, the incident occurred hours before the closing ceremony of the Olympics.

The man, seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tower in the afternoon, was observed near the Olympic rings on the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.

A Paris police official confirmed that the man began climbing at 2:45 pm and was detained shortly afterward.

Visitors in the affected area were evacuated, and some who were briefly confined on the second floor were allowed to leave around 30 minutes later.

Videos on social media captured the shirtless climber navigating the tower without ropes.

The Eiffel Tower, which featured prominently in the opening ceremony with a performance by Celine Dion, will not be part of the closing ceremony, scheduled to start at Stade de France in Saint-Denis at 9 pm.

As the Olympics draw to a close, security measures in Paris are heightened.

As per the outlet, more than 30,000 police officers are deployed across the city, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirming that around 3,000 officers will be stationed near the Stade de France, while 20,000 additional security personnel will monitor Paris and the surrounding area into the night.

