Blake Lively beats husband Ryan Reynolds at box office game

Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ thickening to surpass ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024


Blakely Lively has brightened up August’s box office run with her latest picture It Ends with Us scoring a whoopee amount of $24 million on its opening day!

Based on author Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestseller of the same name, the film came out on Friday, and now has projections hitting over $50 million in just three days.

As per Variety, trade analysts say that this happens to be a terrific start for a drama made with a production budget of only $25 million.

Of course, the novel version of It Ends with Us’ popularity played a huge part in boosting the movie’s success as even after eight years of its release, the book has remained a hit among readers and TikTokers alike.

The market is slanted toward female followers, who are yearning for a good romance being brought out by the Hollywood industry because it has been all action, thriller, and crime-based in the past few years.

It’s now predicted that Blake Lively’s production will surpass husband Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine, which has collected $1 billion in 15 days of running.

On the other hand, It Ends with Us has made a half of that number in only three days, bringing the couple face-to-face with a heating competition soon.

