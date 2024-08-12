Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘headache’ for Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ignited fresh tension with Prince William following a recent move deemed 'very annoying' by the royal circle.
According to royal author Angela Levin, who joined Darren Grimes on GB News to discuss the Sussexes’ trip to South America, she shared that travails are a “headache” for the Firm.
“It doesn’t look good. They aren’t representing the royals but they are trying to”, she said, adding, “unless they break themselves away completely, they don’t have the right to do this.
Levin continued, “It will be very annoying for the King and infuriating for William.”
She added, “I think they are going to do it because they will stay in a four-figure sum room, but I think it’s impossible.”
The author also continued, “The but is, Sophie Wessex went to meet the same woman Meghan is meeting, the vice president.”
To note, Vice President Francia Marquez of the South American has extended an invitation to Harry and Meghan to come for an official visit and engage in some "meaningful interactions."
After expressing worries about their safety in England, UK and US officials informed Harry and Meghan about potential security risks in Colombia.