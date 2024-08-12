Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘headache’ for Prince William

The Sussexes’ trip to South America is a headache for Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘headache’ for Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘headache’ for Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ignited fresh tension with Prince William following a recent move deemed 'very annoying' by the royal circle.

According to royal author Angela Levin, who joined Darren Grimes on GB News to discuss the Sussexes’ trip to South America, she shared that travails are a “headache” for the Firm.

“It doesn’t look good. They aren’t representing the royals but they are trying to”, she said, adding, “unless they break themselves away completely, they don’t have the right to do this.

Levin continued, “It will be very annoying for the King and infuriating for William.”

She added, “I think they are going to do it because they will stay in a four-figure sum room, but I think it’s impossible.”

The author also continued, “The but is, Sophie Wessex went to meet the same woman Meghan is meeting, the vice president.”

To note, Vice President Francia Marquez of the South American has extended an invitation to Harry and Meghan to come for an official visit and engage in some "meaningful interactions."

After expressing worries about their safety in England, UK and US officials informed Harry and Meghan about potential security risks in Colombia.

Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad

Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction
UAE consul general Ateeq Al Remeithi issues serious warning to visa applicants

UAE consul general Ateeq Al Remeithi issues serious warning to visa applicants
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus

Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus

Royal News

Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
King Charles’ hidden reason for being ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
King Charles celebrates big milestone after imposing photo ban policy at Balmoral Castle
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Kate Middlton's secret location at Balmoral castle leaked after King Charles' photo ban policy
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Queen Camilla joins King Charles after 2 weeks of separation
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Meghan Markle slammed for 'unroyal' act but Princess Kate done same in past
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Prince Harry’s prediction about civil unrest in UK turns true
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Duchess Sophie reunites with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Prince William thinks Harry ‘doesn’t deserve’ gift from great-grandmother on 40th birthday
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’