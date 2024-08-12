Hamas demands ceasefire deal based on Biden's proposal

Hamas said that the negotiation about the ceasefire in Gaza should be based on previous plans proposed by US President Joe Biden rather than beginning a new round of talks.
According to BBC, last week the international mediators of the Gaza ceasefire talks, Qatar, the US, and Egypt, urged Israel and Hamas to resume truce negotiations and the hostage release deal on August 15.
After which, Israel confirmed its presence at the negotiation meeting confirmed its presence at the negotiation meeting on Thursday, August 8.
Hamas has now also responded to the request of mediators with a statement on its official Telegram channel saying that it wants a plan ‘based on Biden’s May 31 ceasefire proposal, the framework laid out by mediators Qatar and Egypt on May 6, and UN Security Council Resolution 2735.’
It further added, “The mediators should enforce this on the occupation (Israel) instead of pursuing further rounds of negotiations or new proposals that would provide cover for the occupation's aggression and grant it more time to continue its genocide against our people.”
For the unversed, President Biden on May 31 outlined a framework for the truce talk, which proposed a deal that started with a full ceasefire and then the release of a number of hostages. He said this way the ceasefire would become ‘the cessation of hostilities, permanently.’