World

Hamas demands ceasefire deal based on Biden's proposal

US President Joe Biden proposed a Gaza ceasefire framework in May

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
US President Joe Biden proposed a Gaza ceasefire framework in May
US President Joe Biden proposed a Gaza ceasefire framework in May

Hamas said that the negotiation about the ceasefire in Gaza should be based on previous plans proposed by US President Joe Biden rather than beginning a new round of talks.

According to BBC, last week the international mediators of the Gaza ceasefire talks, Qatar, the US, and Egypt, urged Israel and Hamas to resume truce negotiations and the hostage release deal on August 15.

After which, Israel confirmed its presence at the negotiation meeting confirmed its presence at the negotiation meeting on Thursday, August 8.

Hamas has now also responded to the request of mediators with a statement on its official Telegram channel saying that it wants a plan ‘based on Biden’s May 31 ceasefire proposal, the framework laid out by mediators Qatar and Egypt on May 6, and UN Security Council Resolution 2735.’

It further added, “The mediators should enforce this on the occupation (Israel) instead of pursuing further rounds of negotiations or new proposals that would provide cover for the occupation's aggression and grant it more time to continue its genocide against our people.”

For the unversed, President Biden on May 31 outlined a framework for the truce talk, which proposed a deal that started with a full ceasefire and then the release of a number of hostages. He said this way the ceasefire would become ‘the cessation of hostilities, permanently.’

Hamas demands ceasefire deal based on Biden's proposal

Hamas demands ceasefire deal based on Biden's proposal
Miley Cyrus 'stands proud' while being named youngest Disney legend

Miley Cyrus 'stands proud' while being named youngest Disney legend

Taylor Swift's close friend reacts to 'terrifying' terrorism threats on singer's Vienna conert

Taylor Swift's close friend reacts to 'terrifying' terrorism threats on singer's Vienna conert
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'

Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'

World News

Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Iran's new president formally presents cabinet to parliament amid rising tensions
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Trump campaign alleges Iran hacked internal messages
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Suspect’s lawyer calls Taylor Swift concert plot a case of ‘playing with ideas'
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Sheikh Hasina's undelivered speech details reveal: Serious charges against US
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Zelensky confirms Ukrainian incursion into Russia
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Kamala Harris gains ground in 3 key states against Donald Trump: Poll
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
World condemns Israeli strike on school and mosque
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Brazil Plane Crash: Bodies of all 62 victims recovered
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Efforts to recover bodies from São Paulo plane crash are underway
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Solar storm: Latest pictures of sun's surface release