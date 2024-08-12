Trending

Abhishek Bachchan dismisses divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai: 'Still married, Sorry'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are still together

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
After rumors about the pair's alleged separation spread like wildfire, the Bob Biswas actor put an end to the divorce rumors by showing off his engagement ring, affirming he is still married. 

As per reports, the Ghoomer star addressed the ongoing rumors in an interview with the Bollywood UK media. 

He responded by saying, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that (the rumors). You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry."

Divorce speculations began swirling when the couple arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention center. 

The Bachchan son arrived at the event in style with his family including the likes of his dad Amitabh Bachchan, mom Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. 

Meanwhile the Bachchan bahu made an appearance with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan which led many to think that something is brewing. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007. 

