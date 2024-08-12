‘RHONJ’ star Rachel Fuda announces pregnancy after ‘going through IVF’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple is finally ready to expand their family of five.
Rachel Fuda and John Fuda, who have three kids–daughters Gianella Jolie, 4, and Giuliana Rose, 2, as well as Jaiden John’s 17, have announced that they are expecting a baby.
The TV personality did a photo shoot on a beach with her family and told People that her family is “so excited.”
She told the RHONJ castmates on the season 14 "Off the Rails" special, "We're ready to be a party of six!"
Rachel revealed, "John and I always felt like our family wasn't complete. We actually have a table in my kitchen and when we sit down for dinner, there's one empty chair. And we always kind of looked at each other like, 'Oh, it'd be nice to fill that seat.'”
The star shared that the process of getting pregnant was not easy as her husband was reluctant at the time and she had to come off the arthritis medication.
"There's so many things that have to go right when you're going through IVF, and this time around, there were a lot of roadblocks for us," Rachel explained her struggles.
She had to go through a lot of “hormonal” changes and breakouts.