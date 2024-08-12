‘Scarface’ star Angel Salazar breathes his last at 68

Entertainment

Angel Salazar passed away at the age of 68

  • by Web Desk
  August 12, 2024
The veteran actor Angel Salazar, known for his role as Al Pacino’s sidekick Chi Chi in Scarface, has died at the age of 68.

As reported by TMZ, he was recently found dead in his home.

A close friend of the late star named Ann Wingsong confirmed the tragic news to the media outlet. He shared that Angel passed away in his sleep.

The official cause of death has not been revealed yet but Angel’s friend found him unresponsive when he knocked the door.

According to the media outlet, Ann shared that Angel “passed away in his sleep” at his friend’s home in Brooklyn, New York, “over the weekend.”

Reportedly the late star suffered from cardio-related issues.

Other than Scarface, Angel also starred in many notable films and dramas including 1980’s Where the Buffalo Roam, 1982’s A Stranger is Watching, 1984’s The Wild Life, 1985’s Sylvester, 1988’s Punchline and 1993’s Carlito’s Way.

The Cuban-American actor also appeared in the HBO show Last Comic Standing and has other projects like Maniac Cop and Boulevard Nights under his belt as well.

