Trending

Ayeza Khan takes road trip to the Murree valley

Ayeza Khan heads out to the Murree valley after a much needed vacay in London

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Ayeza Khan heads out to the Murree valley after a much needed vacay in London
Ayeza Khan heads out to the Murree valley after a much needed vacay in London 

Ayeza Khan ticked yet another destination off her bucket list! 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Pyaray Afzal star documented her fun road trip to the Murree valley while enjoying the weather. 

The video showed Khan in full holiday spirit as she admires the startling beauty of up north from inside her luxury car. 

On the way, the superstar took out her phone to capture the mountains and the lush greenery.

" Musafir Hoon Yaro," the Laapata actress captioned the video. 


Shortly after the footage did rounds, Khan's ardent fans flooded the comments section.

" This view is beautiful but it looks more beautiful with you," one wrote. 

The other added, " Beauty in a beauty." 

" I also want to visit on this," the third expressed. 

" Beautiful Pakistan," the fourth effused. 

Khan first kicked off summer vacations in London, roaming Oxford streets with her family and now proved Murree has her heart. 

For the unversed, Ayeza Khan lavished praise on her husband Danish Taimoor as he became the first Pakistani actor to reach 1 billion views twice. 

Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad

Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction
UAE consul general Ateeq Al Remeithi issues serious warning to visa applicants

UAE consul general Ateeq Al Remeithi issues serious warning to visa applicants
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus

Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus

Trending News

Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Abhishek Bachchan dismisses divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai: 'Still married, Sorry'
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Alia Bhatt celebrates one year of 'Heart of Stone', poses with Gal Gadot
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Jacqueline Fernandez receives yacht as birthday gift from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Asim Azhar's North American Tour faces unexpected delay
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Hania Aamir's frightful experience with spider in Bali hotel sends creeps
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Priyanka Chopra shares 'picture wrap' from 'Bluff' sets
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Iqra Aziz documents 'picture-perfect' memories with husband Yasir Hussain
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Vaani Kapoor takes fashion a notch higher in new post
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Aiman Khan's designer OOTD from Miraal's birthday takes breaths away
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Aamir Khan to continue working in Bollywood for more than decade
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Is Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's collaboration on the cards again?