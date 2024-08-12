Ayeza Khan takes road trip to the Murree valley

Ayeza Khan ticked yet another destination off her bucket list!
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Pyaray Afzal star documented her fun road trip to the Murree valley while enjoying the weather.
The video showed Khan in full holiday spirit as she admires the startling beauty of up north from inside her luxury car.
On the way, the superstar took out her phone to capture the mountains and the lush greenery.
" Musafir Hoon Yaro," the Laapata actress captioned the video.
Shortly after the footage did rounds, Khan's ardent fans flooded the comments section.
" This view is beautiful but it looks more beautiful with you," one wrote.
The other added, " Beauty in a beauty."
" I also want to visit on this," the third expressed.
" Beautiful Pakistan," the fourth effused.
Khan first kicked off summer vacations in London, roaming Oxford streets with her family and now proved Murree has her heart.
For the unversed, Ayeza Khan lavished praise on her husband Danish Taimoor as he became the first Pakistani actor to reach 1 billion views twice.