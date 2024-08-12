Tom Cruise takes Olympic finale to new heights with jaw-dropping stunt: Watch

Sports

Paris Olympics come to an end with a star-studded closing ceremony

  • August 12, 2024


The 33rd Olympic Games come to an end with a sensational closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

According to BBC, Hollywood actor and film producer Tom Cruise took the ending ceremony to the next level with a heart-stopping stunt that left the audience in awe.

The Mission Impossible star made a dramatic appearance, abseiling from the Stade de France roof in a leather jacket and gloves while the American singer H.E.R. performed on guitar.

After landing safely on the ground, American gymnast Simone Biles and the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, handed him the five-ringed Olympic flag, after which he loaded back onto his motorcycle, driving through the streets of Paris until he reached a plane.

After reaching California, down town LA, where Olympics Game 2028 will be staged for the third time in history.

Moreover, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach called the Paris Games sensational in the closing ceremony in the closing ceremony and said that it was a new era of Olympic Games as the first time ‘delivered completely under our Olympic agenda reforms: younger, more urban, more inclusive, more sustainable, and the first Olympic Games with full gender parity.’

Additionally, the star-studded ceremony at the LA Californian featured Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre, who performed at Venice Beach.

