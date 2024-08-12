Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction

Sabrina Carpenter has finally broken silence on the firework malfunction that made her leave the stage with dancers.
The Please Please Please hitmaker had to abruptly pause the show at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park as a firework hit her on the chest.
She was wearing a gorgeous sparkling black leotard and suspenders before the incident occurred.
The Espresso singer addressed the incident on her social media account on Sunday.
Sabrina penned, "headlined @outsidelands :o thank you to everyone who came. special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’)”
She further wrote, “and thank you to my whole team and crew. all the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, I love you all so much."
Recently, Sabrina and Kacey Musgraves performed These Boots Are Made For Walkin cover at Outside Lands.
Kacey expressed her gratitude by posting a heartwarming post for the 25-year old artist, “We were working late ‘cause we are singers. Last night was a short n sweet little dream ily @sabrinacarpenter. Thanks for having meeee.”