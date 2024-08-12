Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction

Sabrina Carpenter flees stage as concert turns to chaos with firework malfunction

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction

Sabrina Carpenter has finally broken silence on the firework malfunction that made her leave the stage with dancers.

The Please Please Please hitmaker had to abruptly pause the show at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park as a firework hit her on the chest.

She was wearing a gorgeous sparkling black leotard and suspenders before the incident occurred.

The Espresso singer addressed the incident on her social media account on Sunday.

Sabrina penned, "headlined @outsidelands :o thank you to everyone who came. special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’)”

She further wrote, “and thank you to my whole team and crew. all the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, I love you all so much."

Recently, Sabrina and Kacey Musgraves performed These Boots Are Made For Walkin cover at Outside Lands.

Kacey expressed her gratitude by posting a heartwarming post for the 25-year old artist, “We were working late ‘cause we are singers. Last night was a short n sweet little dream ily @sabrinacarpenter. Thanks for having meeee.”



Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad

Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction
UAE consul general Ateeq Al Remeithi issues serious warning to visa applicants

UAE consul general Ateeq Al Remeithi issues serious warning to visa applicants
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus

Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus

Entertainment News

Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
‘Scarface’ star Angel Salazar breathes his last at 68
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
‘RHONJ’ star Rachel Fuda announces pregnancy after ‘going through IVF’
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Miley Cyrus 'stands proud' after being named youngest Disney legend
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Taylor Swift's close friend reacts to 'terrifying' terrorism threats on singer's Vienna conert
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori brings sisters to rapper’s album listening party
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Banksy’s latest artwork turns London Police box into ‘stunning’ fish tank: Watch
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Blake Lively beats husband Ryan Reynolds at box office game
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Ryan Reynolds’ kids rip off his Deadpool makeup like a ‘Christmas present’
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Kylie Jenner marks 27th birthday without Timothée Chalamet
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Sabrina Carpenter shines in black at Outside Lands music festival: WATCH
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
Imane Khelif celebrates historic Olympic win with BTS' Jungkook's 'Dreamers'